Cleek farms opens for fall fun in Kingsport

In the fall, the Vanover family takes a break from plowing and planting to open Cleek Farms up to visitors.

“We have the maze, the music, the food, we got a cow train ride for the kids, got the hayride and we’ve got games,” Zane Vanover, the owner of the farm said.

This year the corn maze is a tribute to Kingsport’s 100th birthday.

“We’re proud to be a part of Kingsport and just want to show ‘em off a little bit,” Vanover said. “Our roots run deep here, Kay’s, my wife’s grandfather bought this farm in 1938 and her entire family has made a living here.”

Now it’s still a working farm with some new ways to make a living.

“You get to thinking what’s going to happen to the farm when you can’t farm anymore,” Vanover said.

Seven years ago the Vanovers decided to make it a place filled with fun and open to the community.

“I think you have to be diversified anymore to trying to survive and agrotourism has been a good way to diversify for us and a lot of other people,” Vanover said.

Their farming roots keep them passionate to share this essential part of life with the kids.

“One of our main missions is to try to promote agriculture and tell the children where the food comes from and hopefully they’ll appreciate it a little bit more,” Vanover said.

And there’s plenty to do for the grownups too with food and live music on Saturday nights.

You can visit http://www.cleekfarms.com/ for more information.

