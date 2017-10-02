Chuckey Depot and W.C. Rowe Park relocated, refurbished in Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL) – The Chuckey Depot and W.C. Rowe Park — a project that’s taken years to come to life — was officially unveiled in Jonesborough on Monday.
The park project got underway in 2011 following a railroad expansion project was going to leave the Chuckey Depot in danger of being torn down.
After years of moving, rebuilding and restoring, the depot now sits in the heart of Jonesborough.
The depot was last operational in Chuckey back in 1949.
