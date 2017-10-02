Bucs looking to establish run game after a slow start to season

JOHNSON CITY, TN- The ETSU football team suffered a tough loss to Furman on Saturday, despite a record-setting game through the air for quarterback Austin Herink.

Herink set a single-game school record with 434 passing yards. However, there is a reason that number is so high, as the running game has not clicked early for ETSU. The Bucs rank second to last in the SoCon in rushing, averaging just under 70 rushing yards a game. ETSU is averaging just 2.2 yards a carry, which ranks only ahead of Chattanooga in the conference.

Head coach Carl Torbush is looking at the offensive line and running backs to step up, knowing they must establish a run game moving forward. One big reason, the lack of a run game has caused Herink to take a beating the last few weeks, getting sacked six times against Furman.

“Two yards a carry, two times four don’t equal a first down, so you’re in trouble,” said Torbush. “In my opinion, we’ve got to average approximately 4 yards a carry, at least 3 and a half. If we’ve got that, then we’re going to get a first down, we’re going to keep the chains moving. That way our quarterbacks have a better chance to be successful because it’s not 3rd and 9. When it’s 3rd and 8, 3rd and 9, a lot of the sacks the other night came because they knew we had to throw the football, and they brought more people than we could block.”