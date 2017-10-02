Breast Reconstruction Options

More than 75% of women who are eligible for breast reconstruction are not told about all of their options. October is breast cancer awareness month and the American Society of Plastic Surgeons believes all women should be informed about their rights and options when it comes to reconstructive surgery. Former president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons Dr. David Song and breast reconstructive patient Caren Silkaitis are here to educate our viewers on women’s options for breast reconstruction.

