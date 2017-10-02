Breast Reconstruction Options

By Published:

More than 75% of women who are eligible for breast reconstruction are not told about all of their options. October is breast cancer awareness month and the American Society of Plastic Surgeons believes all women should be informed about their rights and options when it comes to reconstructive surgery. Former president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons Dr. David Song  and breast reconstructive patient Caren Silkaitis are here to educate our viewers on women’s options for breast reconstruction.

For more info please visit their website.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s