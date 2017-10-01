Woman dead, man on the run following incident in Coeburn, Va

COEBURN, VA (WJHL) – Major Grant Kilgore with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office confirms to News Channel 11 that multiple agencies across three states are looking for a man following what appears to be a domestic incident at a home on Grace Point Road in Coeburn, Va.

Kilgore said officers received a call just before 11 a.m. Sunday morning that a woman was dead. The woman appeared to have been shot but they have not confirmed the cause of death. He added that the woman and male suspect are domestic partners.

Kilgore said the U.S. Marshall’s Office, Virginia State Police and local agencies are involved in the search for the man. Officers are currently off of Route 72 near Grace Covenant Road and they’re not sure where the suspect is headed.

Kilgore added that the suspect has contacts in Hamblen County and could be headed there but they are not sure.

Multiple agencies are searching by foot, by air, even clearing several homes in the Coeburn area but no sign of the suspect.

They’re not sure of what type of vehicle the man may be traveling in.

