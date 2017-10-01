Tennessee church holds service a week after deadly shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee church has held a Sunday service a week after a gunman went on a shooting spree.

The Tennessean reports minister David “Joey” Spann spoke to the congregation at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in the Antioch neighborhood of Nashville. Spann lost a finger and also was shot in the chest Sept. 24.

Also at the service was 22-year-old church usher Robert Caleb Engle, who is credited with helping to stop the suspect.

Engle wore a sling on his left arm. After Sunday’s service he asked for prayers for everyone, including the suspect.

Police have charged 25-year-old Emanuel Kidega Samson with murder and have said more charges will likely follow.

The shooting killed 38-year-old Melanie L. Crow of Smyrna, Tennessee, in the church parking lot and caused non-life threatening injuries to six others.

