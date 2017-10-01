PHOTOS: Walt Disney World celebrates 46 years

Published:
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 5, 2012, file photo, visitors stroll along Main Street at Walt Disney World, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. On March 9, 2017, one of the greatest runs for the stock market in history is marking its eighth anniversary. It's not just stock prices that have risen over the past eight years. Prices for fun things, like tickets to Disney World, have gone up in the past eight years too. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — October 1 is a day of anniversaries for Walt Disney World and its fans.

Small crowd waits for Disney World’s Main Street to open on Friday, Oct. 2, 1971 in Orlando, Florida. Some 12,000 persons visited the $400 million amusement Park with more expected this weekend. Park is located 20 miles southwest of Orlando, Florida. (AP Photo)

On October 1, 1971, Walt Disney World Resort officially opened its gates in Florida. The opening included the Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Polynesian Resort and Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground.

According to the official Disney Park’s blog, William Windsor Jr. was the first park guest.

Exactly 11 years later, on October 1, 1982, Epcot opened.

Other October 1 anniversaries for Disney include the opening of Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort in 1988 and Disney’s BoardWalk in 1996.

This Sunday, Walt Disney World is celebrating Epcot’s milestone 35th year with an anniversary celebration at the park, exclusive anniversary merchandise and a special edition of the fireworks show Illuminations: Reflections of Earth.

This year’s anniversary also falls during the park’s popular International Food and Wine Festival.

Florida Transportation Secretary Paul Pappas snips the ribbon while Walt Disney World Vice President Bob Allen assists in dedicating new monorail line to the EPCOT Center construction site in Florida, June 1982. Walt Disney World summertime visitors can take the trip to preview the new $800-million showplace for nations and technology opening on October 1. (AP Photo)

The official Disney Parks blog also celebrated leading up to the anniversary by releasing “The Dream Called EPCOT” video that used to run on a loop at the Magic Kingdom.

Walt Disney World has its grand opening dedication ceremony with a parade down Main Street in Orlando, Fla., Monday, Oct. 25, 1971. Mickey Mouse waves from atop a huge drum. (AP Photo)
EPCOT Center, Walt Disney World’s $800 million international showcase at Orlando, continues progress towards a grand opening is shown July 20, 1982. The center, built at Disney World, will feature pavilions from various countries including the Republic of China and is scheduled to open October 1. (AP Photo/Scott Maclay)

