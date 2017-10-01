Mother, daughter killed in Elizabethton apartment fire remembered with balloon release Saturday

Related Coverage 3-year-old dies one day after mother following Elizabethton apartment fire

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL)- Saturday afternoon a Carter County community came together for two of their own.

20-year-old Dana Keeling, and her daughter, 3-year-old Sara Keeling were both killed last November after fire ripped through their Elizabethton apartment, trapping both of them inside.

Saturday, almost a year after that fire claimed their lives, Dana and Sara Keeling’s family and friends came together to remember Dana on what would have been her 21st birthday.

They gathered at their gravestones releasing balloons in Dana’s honor.

Dana’s mother, Emma Grindstaff, said she’s thankful for the community’s support during what’s been a difficult year.

