GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Greene County Detectives said a man who was last heard from by family early Thursday morning and reported missing is safe.

Detective Michelle Holt with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department said 57-year-old Richard Wells called the sheriff’s department Friday night to say he was okay. He’s reportedly with family in Valdosta, Ga.

On the Greene County Sheriff Department’s Facebook page, they said his wife thanked everyone for spreading the word about her husband.