Man behind bars after multiple police chases in Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – According to Greeneville Police Department reports, Scott Starnes is behind bars after multiple different police chases over a four-day span.

According to the first report, the evening of September 27 an officer tried pulling Starnes over for making an illegal left turn onto Forrest Hills Drive in Greeneville. When sirens went off, the report said Starnes sped off and was driving fast while passing other cars.

The office reportedly ended the chase and gave out Starnes’s car and driver information.

The report says Starnes was driving on a revoked license, the car had a switched tag and no insurance.

Later that evening, another report says an officer responded to an aggravated assault at Snapps Ferry Road and Tusculum Blvd.

The officer reportedly saw a white Honda matching the description from the chase earlier in the night and recognized Starnes in the car. The report said the officers got out of their car and that’s when Starnes put his car in gear and tried to hit an officer with his car.

The officer was able to jump out of the way and Starnes then reportedly drove off.

According to the third report from October 1, an officer received a BOLO for a white VW car that Starnes was in. The officer reportedly saw the car leaving the Quick Stop #3 on Andrew Johnson Highway.

The vehicle then stopped at the Wash Depot on Kingsley Avenue and a man ran out of the car holding a black bag. The suspect refused to stop following commands.

An officer then reportedly tased the suspect and took him into custody. He was identified as Starnes.

Inside the bag, officers found what’s believed to be marijuana, a white pill believed to be suboxone, digital scales, baggies, syringes, and a High Point 9mm hand gun that was reported stolen out of Harlen County, KY.

Starnes was charged with resisted arrest, possession of schedule 6, possession of 3, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property. That report also says he was served warrants for VOP, aggravated assault, evading arrest, driving while suspended, financial responsibility law, violation of registration law and an illegal turn.

Greene County Detention Center officials said Starnes does not have a bond and he should be in court early next week.

