IS claims responsibility for slayings in France

MARSEILLE, France (AP) – The Islamic State group is claiming links to a knife attack in the southern French city of Marseille that left two women and the assailant dead.

The claim was carried in a statement Sunday night by the IS-affiliated Aamaq news agency. It said the attacker on Sunday was one of its “soldiers” who acted in response to the group’s calls to target countries involved in the US-led coalition fighting IS in Syria and Iraq.

It did not elaborate on the attacker’s alleged IS links.

French counterterrorism authorities are investigating the attack Sunday at the main Marseille train station and any possible links to Islamic extremism. Two women were stabbed to death and the assailant was shot dead by police.

France has been repeatedly targeted by IS and has been active in the anti-IS coalition since 2014.

