ETSU men’s basketball team opens practice

JOHNSON CITY, TN- Following a 2016-17 season which saw the ETSU men’s basketball team win both a Southern Conference regular season and tournament championship, while making the program’s 10th trip all-time to the NCAA Tournament, the 2017-18 edition of the Buccaneers officially opened preseason practice Sunday inside Gordon Ball Court.

“Everybody in the country has a great first practice,” said Forbes, whose teams have won a conference-best 51 games over the last two years. “The true test of our progress will be a week or two from now. Our seniors showed great leadership and that needs to be consistent the entire year. I liked where we were at today.”

The Bucs will open on Nov. 10 at Northern Kentucky, which is the first of three straight road games to start the season. The team’s home opener will then follow on Nov. 20 against Delaware State inside Freedom Hall.

Courtesy: East Tennessee State Athletics