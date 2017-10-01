E&H’s Justin Banks named ODAC Defensive Player Of The Week

EMORY, VA- Emory & Henry College junior defensive back Justin Banks has been named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week, ODAC officials announced Sunday. The Coeburn, Virginia native wins the award for the first time in his career.

Banks led Emory & Henry to a 45-42 win over Washington and Lee University Saturday with 14 tackles, making nine solo stops, and one tackle for a loss which also resulted in a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a 27-yard return for a touchdown. The score occurred on the third play of the game and proved to be key in the Wasps’ win over the Generals.

It is the first time this year that an E&H player has been selected as one of the conference’s top performers. The last time a Wasp was named ODAC Football Player of the Week was on October 23, 2016 when Da’von Keith was tabbed for his defensive efforts following Emory & Henry’s 42-33 win over Bridgewater College.

Emory & Henry (2-2, 1-0 ODAC) will be on the road next weekend when it travels to face Shenandoah University (3-1, 1-0 ODAC) on Sprint Field at Shentel Stadium. Kickoff between the Wasps and Hornets is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

Courtesy: Emory & Henry Athletics