Donald Malarkey, portrayed in ‘Band of Brothers,’ has died

FILE - In this June 6, 2005, file photo, Don Malarkey, American veteran from the 101st airborne "Easy" Company," attends ceremonies to commemorate the Allied D-Day landings of World War II, on Utah Beach, northwestern France. Donald Malarkey, a World War II paratrooper who was awarded the Bronze Star after parachuting behind enemy lines at Normandy to destroy German artillery on D-Day, has died at the age of 96. Malarkey was one of several members of "Easy Company" to be widely portrayed in the HBO miniseries, "Band of Brothers." He died Sept. 30, 2017, in Salem, Oregon of age-related causes, his son-in-law John Hill said Sunday, Oct. 1. (AP Photo/Franck Prevel, File)

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Donald Malarkey, a World War II paratrooper who was awarded the Bronze Star after parachuting behind enemy lines at Normandy to destroy German artillery on D-Day, has died. He was 96.

Malarkey was one of several members of “Easy Company” to be widely portrayed in the “Band of Brothers” HBO miniseries.

He died Sept. 30 in Salem, Oregon of age-related causes, his son-in-law John Hill said Sunday.

Malarkey fought across France, the Netherlands and Belgium and with Easy Company fought off Nazi advances while surrounded at Bagstone during the Battle of the Bulge in December 1944.

He was often praised for his actions during the war and was presented with France’s Legion of Honor Medal in 2009. It’s the highest honor awarded by the French government.

