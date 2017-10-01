Career day for ETSU’s Lowe, Herink against Furman

GREENVILLE, SC- ETSU fell to Furman on Saturday, but two of the Bucs’ upperclassman put up career-highs on the offensive side of the ball.

Quarterback Austin Herink threw for a school record 434 passing yards. It was the first time since 2003 an ETSU quarterback had thrown for over 300 yards in a game. Herink also connected on 3 touchdown passes, two of those going to senior wide receiver Vincent Lowe.

Lowe’s two touchdown catches were a career-high and his 105 receiving yards were also a career-high. The two had a great connection on the field Saturday, but have formed a strong friendship off the field as well, helping the offense grow stronger as a unit from a season ago.

“I’ve matured, a lot,” said Lowe. “I was a child last year and they got rid of that here and now it’s just football. I’m not playing for myself, I’m playing for the man next to me. I want to make those catches for Austin every time because he deserves it. He’s getting hit every play, I have to make those catches at all times.”

“Sometimes I feel bad because I don’t get him the ball enough,” Herink said. “He’s a guy who can make somebody miss in a telephone booth and he’s a very electric player. When he does stuff like today and make those plays, it doesn’t surprise me at all. Vinny Lowe is one of the best football players I’ve ever played with.”