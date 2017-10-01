“Annual Picnic Pickers Jam” brings traditional songs of Appalachia to Johnson City

Boones Creek Historical Trust held it’s “Annual Picnic Pickers Jam” at Winged Deer Park in Johnson City Saturday.

The event is held every year to celebrate traditional songs of the Appalachian Region with the goal of passing them on from one generation of musicians to the next.

Around 30 pickers took center stage throughout the afternoon, playing a variety of classic instruments, such as the fiddle, mandolin and guitar.

Local musicians were encouraged to bring their own instruments for the open.

The Boones Creek Historical Trust also hosted a picnic at Meredith Pavilion for attending community members.

