“Annual Picnic Pickers Jam” brings traditional songs of Appalachia to Johnson City

By Published:
Courtesy of Boones Creek Historical Trust

Boones Creek Historical Trust held it’s “Annual Picnic Pickers Jam”  at Winged Deer Park in Johnson City Saturday.

Courtesy of Boones Creek Historical Trust

The event is held every year to celebrate traditional songs of the Appalachian Region with the goal of passing them on from one generation of musicians to the next.

Around 30 pickers took center stage throughout the afternoon, playing a variety of classic instruments, such as the fiddle, mandolin and guitar.

Local musicians were encouraged to bring their own instruments for the open.

The Boones Creek Historical Trust also hosted a picnic at Meredith Pavilion for attending community members.

Courtesy of Boones Creek Historical Trust

 

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s