Tennessee lawmaker will skip the rest of Titans games this season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee state senator Paul Bailey stated that he’s done with the Tennessee Titans this year because of the national anthem issue and no one is getting a hold of his five 50-yard line tickets.

“I am keeping the tickets for the rest of the season as far as holding them in a secure place,” said Bailey.

Bailey said some people thought the premium seats would be up for grabs.

“I had many people including some legislators that have called and texted asking if they can use my tickets and the answer is no.”

The senator and season ticket holder foreshadowed his intentions in a tweet Sunday hours before the Titans game.

When the Titans and Seahawks stayed off the field for the national anthem, the lawmaker knew what he what he would.

He plans to donate the face value of the five tickets to the law enforcement group C.O.P.S and the Upper Cumberland Honor Guard–an organization providing military burials for veterans, but might the senator go back to a game if the Titans stand for the national anthem?

“Not for this year,” Senator Bailey responded. “If they do decide to do that it would obviously give me encouragement to renew my season tickets for the next for the next coming season.”

The lawmaker, who bought his seats when he took office five years ago, says his recreational money this year may end up with another pro team- the Nashville Predators.