Take a look at the future of Nashville International Airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA) and Mayor Megan Barry today unveiled the new look, feel and design of BNA Vision, the growth and expansion plan for Nashville International Airport (BNA).

Through video, renderings, a 3-D model, and a dynamic virtual reality simulation, Music City got its first detailed look at the final plans for the renovation of the terminal and new plaza at BNA, including a hotel and transit station to accommodate plans for future light rail.

In July 2016, MNAA first announced the preliminary plan for BNA Vision, releasing conceptual images and articulating the need for a major airport expansion in response to steep passenger increases and robust regional growth.

The past year has been a period of intense planning and design, led by Corgan, an acclaimed architecture and design firm internationally known for its expertise in major aviation and commercial projects.

Through this process, the original conceptual images have now given way to the final architectural renderings, revealing the actual look, feel and features of the proposed renovation.

Using high-tech video, virtual reality and 3-D modeling, the Airport Authority brings BNA Vision alive in a realistic and accessible fashion, providing the public with an intimate understanding of Nashville’s airport of the future.

A world-class city and a world-class airport go hand-in-hand,” said Nashville Mayor Megan Barry. “Nashville International Airport is a critical component of our region’s continued economic development and our front door for travelers from across the globe. With the inspiration found in BNA Vision, we intend to put the very best of Music City center stage from arrival to departure. I commend the airport’s Board of Commissioners and staff and all who worked to put together this creative and forward-looking plan.”

In Fiscal Year 2017 ending June 30, more than 13.5 million passengers traveled into and out of BNA, setting an all-time passenger record for the fourth consecutive fiscal year. And the record pace continues, with current projections estimating passenger traffic will exceed 23 million by 2041.

The design unveiled at today’s event featured aesthetic elements celebrating the spirit of Nashville, including the authentic craftsmanship of instruments, especially the acoustic guitar, and reflecting the natural beauty of the city’s many parks and green spaces. The central entrance hall emphasizes the charm and hospitality embedded in the overall design and experienced throughout the terminal. The food, music and culture found at Nashville International Airport will be a seamless extension of the sights, sounds and flavors that make Music City a celebrated destination.

BNA officials say no local tax dollars will be used to fund BNA Vision.