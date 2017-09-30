Several shots fired at Triangle Town Center mall in Raleigh, police confirm

By CBS North Carolina Published:
Police outside Triangle Town Center on Saturday. Photo by AJ Janavel/CBS North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police responded Saturday afternoon after shots were fired at a store in a north Raleigh mall, officials said.

The incident was reported around 2:45 p.m. at Triangle Town Center, according to Raleigh authorities.

Several shots were fired near Saks Fifth Avenue, Raleigh police told CBS North Carolina. Police said they believe the gunfire was outside the store.

Several Raleigh police vehicles are at the scene in front of Saks Fifth Avenue and a barricade is erected around the entrance to that store.

Police are also stationed in front of the Macy’s entrance. The mall itself is not closed, however.

Raleigh police said that a vehicle sped away from the mall after the shooting, however, they said they do not have a description to release because various witness accounts are unclear.

As of Saturday afternoon, there appeared to be no injuries from the gunfire, police said.

