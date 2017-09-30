Dozens walk “To Defeat ALS” in Bristol, TN

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE (WJHL)- Dozens of people were up early Saturday morning walking “To Defeat ALS.” The fundraiser held at Steele Creek Park raised money for local chapters and for research and care services for ALS patients.

The walk is the ALS Association’s biggest annual event and this year, organizers created a memory tent to honor those who lost their lives to the incurable disease.

Kenneth Lane was diagnosed with ALS in 2016, he said it’s events like this one that give him hope.

“Maybe one day somebody will come through,” Lane said. “Find a cure for us, that is the ultimate goal.”

This year, the walk raised more than twenty five thousand dollars.

