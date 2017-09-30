NC restaurant offers free appetizer to those who stand, place hand over heart for anthem

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Tie Breakers Sports Bar and Grill in Greenville announced on Facebook Thursday night they will offer a free appetizer to anyone at the restaurant who stands and places their hand over their heart for the national anthem Sunday.

Brayom Anderson, the owner, said he made the decision due to the controversy surrounding NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.

“This is my stance,” said Anderson. “This is what I believe in. If you don’t want to stand, you don’t have to stand. There’s nothing that says you got to come to Tiebreakers and stand up. I would hope that everybody would stand up. Not for the free appetizer, but just to stand and support our country.”

Some, like Thomas Salko, agree with the decision.

“I think its great to reward people for doing that,,” said Salko. “I think that’s kind of a nice gesture on Tiebreakers part, but I have no problem with people who don’t do it. While I might stand, I don’t have any problem with people who don’t stand. Because that’s what this country is built on.”

Augustine Bryant said it’s not about the anthem or even the free food.

“It’s a good idea, but I think the message is behind the people standing or kneeling has been misconstrued,” Bryant said. “The message was not about the anthem, it’s about treatment.”

Anderson said he is not trying exclude anyone and welcomes those who do not want to stand during the anthem as well. As a veteran and former policeman, he said he wanted to show his support for the country and flag.

“We are all Americans.,” said Anderosn. “We should all support and stand for this great country that allows everybody to do whatever they want to do in life.”