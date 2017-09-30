Missing Virginia teen found dead at North Carolina church

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP/WAVY) – Police say the body of a missing 19-year-old Virginia woman has been found behind a North Carolina church.

Authorities say a man cutting grass Friday morning at East Stonewall AME Zion Church in Charlotte smelled a strange odor, then found Ashanti Billie’s body.

Billie was reported missing nearly two weeks ago when she didn’t show up for work at a sandwich shop in Norfolk, Virginia. The FBI says her cellphone was found in a trash bin and her car was abandoned.

Police say the medical examiner confirmed Billie’s identity. Police didn’t release a cause of death or if they know how the teen ended up in North Carolina.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a release the FBI and several other agencies are helping with the investigation.

Martin Culbreth, Special Agent in Charge of the Norfolk Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation released this statement Saturday afternoon:

It is with deep regret that I inform the community that Ashanti Billie has been located, deceased, in Charlotte, North Carolina. I, along with the entire investigative team, offer our most sincere condolences to the Billie family, especially Ashanti’s parents Brandy and Tony. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Thank you to the investigative team which includes the FBI, NCIS, Virginia Beach Police Department, and Norfolk Police Department for your tireless devotion to finding Ashanti. Your commitment to this effort demonstrates the true heart of law enforcement and I am proud of each and every one of you. Our community should know that our work does not end here. Now our mission is to bring justice for Ashanti, and we will be relentless in our efforts to find who did this to her. We will not rest until the person who robbed Ashanti of her life, her promise and her future is held fully accountable under the law. We are continuing to ask for the public’s assistance with the ongoing investigation. Anyone who may have information should contact the FBI Norfolk Field Office at (757)455-0100.”