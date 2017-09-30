Local church holds prom for people with special needs

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- With the red carpet rolled out, dozens lined up to welcome some real superstars Friday night. Over a thousand people with special needs came from all over the Tri-Cities to Grace Fellowship Church for it’s annual Joy Prom.

Missy Morgan said she looks forward to this event every year.

“Tonight will be a very special night for us,” Morgan said.

Grace Fellowship Church in Johnson City organizes the event that has grown to be an annual tradition.

Organizer Jennifer Daniel, said from tiara to crowns, it’s a night for attendees to feel like celebrities.

“We just believe that every single person is created by an image of God and deserves to be celebrated,” Daniel said. “That is what this night is all about.”

The church provided dinner, dancing, games and even horse-drawn-carriages. However, Morgan had something special in mind.

“Tonight is the night that I want to meet my dream man who I have been waiting for my whole life,” Morgan said.

Organizers said they had about 500 volunteers help with Friday’s prom at Grace Fellowship Church.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.