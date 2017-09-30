Hundreds participate in Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Nearly 600 people put on their walking shoes Saturday morning for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s event at Willow Springs Park in Johnson City.

Organizers like Leah White said the walk helps provide community support for those living with the disease and caregivers.

White said it’s also the Alzheimer’s Association’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

Those dollars raised will go toward things like advocacy, care, research and more.

“It’s uplifting to see so many people come together for a common cause and I think that’s the big thing. This is a park that’s full of love right now and that’s a wonderful thing,” White said.

Organizers also told us their goal this year was to raise $70,000. According to their fundraising website Saturday afternoon, they had raised just over $59,000.

