Firefighters called to brush fire in Carter County Saturday afternoon

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- Dozens of firefighters were called to the scene of a brush fire in Carter County Saturday afternoon.

An official with the Tennessee Division of forestry told our crew on scene that local, and state firefighters were dispatched to the area of Highway 19E just outside of Hampton around 3p.m. Saturday.

As of Saturday evening, firefighters said 2.5 acres had burned, but no homes or structures were in danger.

However crews on scene said there was a portion of Highway 19E that was temporarily closed Saturday because debris was falling on the road.

The road has since reopened.

Around 5:30p.m. we were told that fire was 90 percent contained.

Fire crews from Hampton, Roan Mountain, the Carter County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Division of Forestry were on scene.

Firefighters said the cause of the brush fire was still under investigation.

