Fans talk expectations for Saturday’s game against Georgia

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After a difficult win against the University of Massachusetts, Vols fans are ready for a big win against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday.

Georgia fans are already making their way into Knoxville. Knoxville businesses say the big SEC games bring in big money for them. Calhoun’s on the River is a popular spot for home and visiting fans alike. The restaurant’s general manager says SEC games typically double the restaurants usual business.

The Tennessee-Georgia game will air at 3:30 p.m.