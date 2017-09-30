Family members still in search of answers after mother killed in March crash

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL)- More than six months after a local mother was killed in a crash, her family is still desperately searching for answers.

37-year-old Shirra Branum was killed back in March, in a crash along Conklin Road in Jonesborough.

Investigators in Washington County, Tennessee are still looking for 30-year-old Alan Mogollon-Anaya, the suspected drunk driver that crashed into her.

Mogollon-Anaya is a man wanted on multiple charges including vehicular homicide by intoxication.

At the time of the crash, investigators did not charge Anaya until blood alcohol results came back.

Investigators said the results showed Anaya was twice the legal limit at the time of the crash.

However, when officers went to arrest him, he was already gone.

Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff Ed Graybeal said local, state, and federal investigators are continuing to following leads and tips as they work to bring Mogollon-Anaya into custody.

Shirra’s family members and friends lined the roadway near the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office Saturday afternoon, holding signs that read ‘Justice for Shirra.’

Shirra’s daughter said they rallied together Saturday with the continued hope of finding justice for her mother, and bringing Mogollon-Anaya into custody.

“I wish that man would step up, be a man about it, take his punishment,” Branum said. “Just do what’s right.”

Shirra’s family said they are still offering a $5,000 reward for any information that could help investigators catch Anaya.

If you have any information that could help investigators with their case, you are asked to call the Washington County, TN Sheriff’s Office at 423-788-1414.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.