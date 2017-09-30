Emory & Henry rallies to defeat Washington & Lee

The Emory & Henry (Tenn.) College Football Team (2-2, 1-0 ODAC) scored the game-winning touchdown with just 11 seconds remaining to earn a come-from-behind win over Washington and Lee University (2-2, 0-1 ODAC) Saturday afternoon in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference opener for both squads.

How It Happened

– Emory & Henry jumped out to a 7-0 lead at the 13:38 mark of the first quarter when junior defensive back Justin Banks (Coeburn, Va.) stripped the W&L quarterback and returned the ball 27 yards for the score.

– The Generals tied the game on a 76-yard run by Matt Sgro less than a minute later.

– The Wasps went back up 10-7 on a 49-yard field goal by sophomore Matt Seals (Rogersville, Tenn.) with 9:56 in the opening period, but Washington and Lee took its first lead of the contest, 14-10, after a 35-yard rush by Josh Malm.

– Back-to-back scores by E&H made it 24-14 early in the second period. Sophomore wideout Derrick Yates (Abingdon, Va.) caught a four-yard pass from senior Kevin Saxton (Monroe, N.C.) and freshman Brady Justice (Hurley, Va.) went over the top from one yard out for the other score.

– W&L closed the gap to 24-21 at the half on a 15-yard reception from Sgro to Mitch Lowery.

– Coming out of the intermission, Emory & Henry scored twice in the third quarter, a two-yard plunge by freshman quarterback Hunter Taylor (Summerville, S.C.) and a 23-yard run by Justice. Josh Breese scored for the provided the firepower for Washington and Lee on a 54-yard run around the end.

– E&H held a 38-28 lead after three and saw its lead turned into a 42-38 deficit after a pair of scores by Sgro and Breece. Breece’s touchdown came with 6:43 to go.

– The Wasps did some of their best clock management of the season on the game-winning drive, chewing 6:27 off the clock on a 12-play, 79-yard drive that culminated with Justice’s third touchdown of the game, a one-yard push over the left side.

Courtesy: Emory & Henry Athletics