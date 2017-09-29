#WJHLTDFN: Week 7 high school football scores and highlights here!

TRI-CITIES, TN/VA (WJHL) – High school football is back in the Tri-Cities and your News Channel 11 sports team will be bringing you high school football scores each week from around the region. Text “11SCORES” to 36729 to receive scores of high schools.

Scores for Week 7 will be continuously updated in the list below:

TENNESSEE:

Science Hill Farragut
Jefferson Co. Hardin Valley
Unicoi Co. Chuckey-Doak
Claiborne Johnson Co.
Dobyns-Bennett Knox Bearden
Daniel Boone Morristown East
Greeneville Sullivan Central
Cherokee Cocke Co.
Grace Christian Happy Valley
Cosby South Greene
Hampton Sullivan North
Sullivan East Grainger
Cloudland Unaka
Jellico Hancock Co.
Tennessee High Volunteer
North Greene West Greene
Union Co. Sullivan South

VIRGINIA:

Morristown West Union, Va.
Castlewood Northwood
Eastside JI Burton
Gate City Ridgeview
Lebanon Marion
Patrick Henry Rural Retreat
Narrows Holston
George Wythe Honaker
Richlands Bluefield, W. Va.
Grundy Twin Valley
Chilhowie Virginia High
Thomas Walker Pineville, KY
Wise Central Abingdon
Hurley Tazewell

Follow game updates from our crews out in the field tonight by visiting #WJHLTDFN.

