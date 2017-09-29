TWRA issues warning after Tennessee woman takes home bobcat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is reminding residents of interacting with animals after a woman took home a bobcat.

The agency says a West Tennessee resident saw what she believed to be an injured bobcat on the road. She put the animal in her vehicle and took the animal home in hopes of taking it to a licensed rehabilitator.

The animal recovered during the night and became “unmanageable in the laundry room.”

TWRA went to the home to remove the animal. The agency says the animal was healthy and was released back into the wild.

The agency says to not pick up an injured or “orphaned” wild animal.

Copyright WATE 2017. All rights reserved.