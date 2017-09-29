Truex wins pole at Dover for 3rd NASCAR playoff race

By Published:
Martin Truex Jr.
Martin Truex Jr. celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup auto race at Kentucky Speedway, Saturday, July 8, 2017, in Sparta, Ky. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

DOVER, Del. (AP) – Martin Truex Jr. will try to win his sixth race of the season from the pole at Dover International Speedway in NASCAR’s third playoff race.

Truex turned a lap of 160.664 mph on Friday to win his second pole of the season. Truex has been the driver to beat all season and won the playoff opener at Chicagoland Speedway. He was the dominant car last week at New Hampshire Motor Speedway until he was caught up in a wreck and finished fifth.

Truex ended Kyle Busch’s bid at three straight poles. Busch started first in the first two playoff races and will start second on Sunday for the all-Toyota front row.

Playoff drivers Kyle Larson and Matt Kenseth start third and fourth. Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson starts his run at his 12th Dover victory back in 17th.

