Bristol, TN (WJHL) – This Saturday September 30th is the Walk to Defeat ALS at Steele Creek Park in Bristol, TN.

This is an opportunity to bring hope to people living with ALS, to raise money for a cure, and to come together for something you care about.

The Walk to Defeat ALS® is The ALS Association’s biggest annual event, which raises funds that allow our local chapters to sustain care services and support research for much of the next year.