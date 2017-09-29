Town Hall planned to address Sullivan County road closure

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A Sullivan County community’s plea for answers about a closed road prompted a local commissioner to take action.

About three months ago, a landslide caused a portion of Old Fordtown Road to crumble. The highway department shut down the road after they said it was too dangerous to use.

Sullivan County commissioner Angie Stanley told Elizabeth Kuebel she’s answered several calls from her constituents. She said they want to know how long it will take to fix the road.

“What used to be a 4 minute ride here is 15 minutes now,” said Fordtown community resident Deborah Peterson. “It’s inconvenient.”

At the end of June, a landslide caused a portion of Old Fordtown Road to crumble. The highway department has since kept the road closed.

“Most of the people in that area are wanting to know when the road will be open back up,” said Stanley.

The questions prompted Stanley to organize a town hall, partnering up with Highway Commissioner Jim Belgeri.

“We believe that the slide could eventually involve the entire roadway,” Belgeri said.

That’s why Belgeri has kept barricades on site, saying the road is too dangerous to drive on right now. But he’s hopeful the road – which falls on railroad right of way – can be repaired in about three months.

“That’s what’s taking quite a bit of time, is the need to work through and work with CSX in designing and building an engineered solution,” Belgeri said.

Belgeri expects the solution to cost six figures, though he doesn’t yet know an exact amount. One thing is certain, though, he and commissioner Stanley are ready to address any concerns from the people living nearby.

“We’re just hoping to get the word out to everybody in that area,” Stanley said.

The town hall meeting is scheduled for Monday, October 2 at Fordtown Ruritan. It starts at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.