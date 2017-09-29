Stores offer freebies, discounts for International Coffee Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Friday, September 29, is International Coffee Day and a number of coffee, doughnut and other shops are offering discounts and freebies for the occasion.
- Krispy Kreme: Get a free hot brewed coffee or small iced premium blend all weekend. Find a participating location.
- Dunkin’ Donuts: Get a free medium hot coffee when you buy a medium or larger cup of hot coffee
- McDonald’s: Get a small specialty coffee for $2 at participating locations, or a free medium McCafe with any purchase in the McDonald’s app
- Keurig: Get 20 percent off all pods and bagged coffee bought at www.keurig.com with coupon code CELEBRATE
- Pilot Flying J: Get a free small cup of Pilot coffee, cappuccino or small hot tea by showing a coupon on their website or Facebook page.
- Cinnabon: Get a free 12-ounce coffee at participating locations.
- Duck Donuts: Buy one coffee get one free
- Dippin’ Donuts: Free 12-ounce cup of fresh ground coffee with any purchase
- Loves Travel Stops: All hot beverages sold in East Tennessee are only $1 and the proceeds go to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital
- Status Dough: Free 12 ounce hot coffee or cold brew
- Einstein’s Bagels: Free cup of regular coffee, no purchase necessary
