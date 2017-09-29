Smyth Co. deputies search for Interstate Campground store robbery suspect

SMYTH COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Smyth County, Va. Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching a suspect who reportedly took money from a cash register at a store off of Exit 39 in the county Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release, around 1:30 p.m. Thursday a person dressed in dark clothing, as well as a hoodie and a mask, went inside the Interstate Campground store and took an undetermined amount of cash from the register.

The suspect did not pull out a weapon during the robbery, but a slight fight did happened between the suspect and the store owner. No injuries were reported.

The sheriff’s office, Chilhowie Police and Virginia State Police responded to the scene. A K9 was utilized and evidence from the robbery was recovered a short distance away from the store.

A $500 reward is being offered for information about this incident that would lead to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office at 276-783-7204.

