Mountain Dew salutes Nashville Predators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Thousands of Mountain Dew cans in Middle Tennessee are showing the Predators logo with an inscription that says “2017 Western Conference Champions.

NHL.com reports the art work on these special edition soft drink cans was originally created in the mid-20th century. The cans are available now in Nashville, Chattanooga, Collierville and Cookeville, as well as Elizabethtown and Owensboro,Kentucky and Tupelo, Mississippi.

Fans can also win free Preds tickets by entering a contest sponsored by PepsiCo, the company that produces Mountain Dew. The contest is on Twitter @PredsNHL.