KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Improvements to a Kingsport park are now complete.

Borden Park received two water refilling stations, a new walking trail and a basketball court.

The upgrades were funded through a community grant from the Tennessee Department of Health.

The city will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Borden Park on Oct. 6.

