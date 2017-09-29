Hawkins County wheel tax increase goes into effect Sunday

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Car owners in one Tri-Cities county are about to face a tax increase.

Starting on Sunday the wheel tax will go up in Hawkins County.

Hawkins County Commissioners faced a $2 million deficit earlier this year.

When the state threatened to step in, commissioners finally voted to go with the increase of $40.

After that vote, a petition went around trying to get a special election. But the petition didn’t get enough signatures.

So, starting this Sunday, October first, the cost of tags will increase from $56 to $96.

