Former UT professor charged with assault after disagreement with student

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A former University of Tennessee professor was charged with assault after a disagreement with her student.

Judy Morelock was relieved of her teaching duties earlier this year. In June, a student of hers, Kayla Parker, challenged Morelock about a question on a quiz. The student claimed the comment was racist.

Parker wrote about the professor on her blog. Morelock claimed the student dragged her name through the mud.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s office, Morelock saw Parker at Earth Fare earlier in September.

A witness says Morelock walked up to Parker, grabbing and swinging her by the arm. WATE 6 On Your Side was told Morelock yelled and screamed at Parker in the store.

Morelock faces charges of assault by physical contact. She is expected to be in court Oct. 3 for an arraignment.

