Florida man arrested, charged with multiple child sex crimes out of Washington County, Va.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Washington County, Va. Sheriff’s Office officials said a Melbourne, Fla. man was arrested by U.S. Marshal’s on multiple child sex crimes Friday following an investigation by the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Fred Newman said David Daniel, 67, was arrested and charged with multiple crimes, which include aggravated sexual battery and indecent liberties with a child.

Daniel reportedly lived in Carter County in 2012 and was frequently in Washington County, Va.

According to the release, Daniel is being held in the Brevard County Jail, where he is awaiting extradition to Washington County, Va.