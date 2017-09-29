Family of Jonesborough woman killed in crash plans rally to find killer

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- The family of a Jonesborough woman killed by a drunk driver plans to reach out to the community to find her killer.

After six months, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for Alan Mogollon-Anaya. Investigators said he is suspected drunk driver who crashed his truck and killed 37-year-old Shirra Branum in March.

Deputies believe he is in the United States illegally. He is wanted on multiple charges, including vehicle homicide by intoxication.

Randy Branum III, son of Shirra Branum was with his mother the time of the crash. He said he remembers the moment the truck slammed into their car. He was just nine years old.

Cindy Scalf, Shirra’s mother, said the last six months have been devastating for their family.

“I never dreamed I would be burying my daughter,” Scalf said. “This is the worst pain imaginable, I mean it’s left a physical pain. There is a hole in my heart.”

At the time of the crash, investigators did not place charges on Anaya until blood alcohol results came back. Investigators said the results showed Anaya was twice the legal limit at the time of the crash.

However, when officers went to arrest him, he was already gone. Scalf said an arrest in her daughter’s murder would give their family peace.

Sheriff Ed Graybeal of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said local, state and federal investigators are following new leads as they continue to search for Anaya.

“We’re hoping that it will end in a good result for the family, closure for them,” Graybeal said.

In the meantime, the Branum family plans to take matters into their own hands. by planning an event “Justice for Shirra March” this Saturday in front of the Sheriff’s Office.

“My daughter is gone so she doesn’t have a voice, we have to be her voice,” Scalf said. “What are we supposed to do, just sit back and roll over and just wait on him to go kill another, put another family through what we’re going through.”

Scalf said she is challenging the Washington County Sheriff’s Office the match their family reward for Anaya’s capture of $5,000.

“I want him [Anaya] to man up and take responsibility, face the consequences for the actions he took, the choices he made to get behind the wheel while he was drinking.”

The Branum family plans to march this Saturday at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The Justice for Shirra March will start at 2 pm.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.