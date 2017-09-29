Earnhardt replacement Bowman set to make Xfinity starts

Alex Bowman will drive the No. 88 car for Hendrick Motorsports in 2018 and will keep Nationwide and Axalta as his sponsors. Robert Laberge/NASCAR/Getty Images

DOVER, Del. (AP) – The driver who will replace Dale Earnhardt Jr. next season in the NASCAR Cup series will race in the Xfinity Series for the first time this year.

Alex Bowman will drive the No. 42 Chevrolet in two Xfinity Series races for Chip Ganassi Racing. Bowman will drive at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Phoenix International Raceway.

Bowman is set to replace Earnhardt next season in the No. 88 Chevrolet at Hendrick Motorsports. Bowman subbed last season in the 88 when Earnhardt sat out with a concussion. Hendrick Automotive Group’s HendrickCars.com will sponsor Bowman at Charlotte. No sponsor was named for Phoenix.

Bowman has never won a race in 133 NASCAR starts over Cup, Xfinity and the Truck Series. He has one Truck start this season and raced in the non-points Clash to open the season at Daytona.

