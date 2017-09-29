Bristol, VA native Justin Grimm closes out the 9th in Cubs 5-4 win over Reds

By Published:

By ANDREW SELIGMAN
AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) – Ian Happ hit a three-run homer with two outs in the eighth inning, and the Chicago Cubs won for the 14th time in 17 games, beating the Cincinnati Reds 5-4 on Friday.

With a second straight NL Central title in hand and their sights set on another World Series championship, the Cubs held sluggers Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant out of the lineup. They also watched as Jose Quintana got knocked out in a four-run fifth. But they still found a way to pull it out.

Trailing 4-2 in the eighth, Tommy La Stella started the rally with a one-out single against Amir Garrett. Taylor Davis then singled to third off Michael Lorenzen (8-4). After Kyle Schwarber struck out, Happ drove his 24th homer to left.

Brian Duensing (1-1) pitched a scoreless eighth. Justin Grimm worked the ninth for his first save in three chances.

Cincinnati’s Joey Votto had two hits and an RBI, giving him 100 this season. He also reached base in his 30th straight game.

