Blackbird Bakery to open second location in former Donut World

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – A popular bakery shop will soon serve up decadent baked goods in a second location in the Tri-Cities.

We learned that Blackbird Bakery will set up shop in the former Donut World on Commonwealth Avenue in Bristol, Va.

Plans to renovated the building include a retro design, new parking lot and patio for customers to enjoy.

We’re told the menu will feature many of the same items as the store on Piedmont Avenue in Bristol.

The owners tell us they hope to open the second location by next spring.

