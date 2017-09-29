Blackbird Bakery to open second location in former Donut World

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – A popular bakery shop will soon serve up decadent baked goods in a second location in the Tri-Cities.

We learned that Blackbird Bakery will set up shop in the former Donut World on Commonwealth Avenue in Bristol, Va.

Plans to renovated the building include a retro design, new parking lot and patio for customers to enjoy.

We’re told the menu will feature many of the same items as the store on Piedmont Avenue in Bristol.

The owners tell us they hope to open the second location by next spring.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s