Appeals court overturns fraud verdict against Trinity Industries

DALLAS (AP/ WJHL) – Three appeals court judges have overturned a $663 million fraud verdict against a company that makes guardrails found along many U.S. roads and highways.

A panel of judges on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans on Friday threw out a 2014 jury verdict against Trinity Industries. Trinity was accused of fraud for failing to tell regulators about changes it made to guardrails, which critics said made them more dangerous when hit by cars at certain angles.

But the appeals court judges noted that the government continued reimbursing states at the same rate for the new guardrails, suggesting it didn’t consider the change fraudulent.

News Channel 11 got reaction to this report by the Associated Press, and Trinity Industries spokesman Jeff Eller said the company was pleased with the decision.

“As this court has previously noted, the federal government has consistently reaffirmed the ET Plus® System meets all federal safety performance standards. This ruling affirms our longstanding belief that the ET Plus® System is safe and no fraud was committed. We are proud of standing strong and fighting for our beliefs.”

Joshua Harmon filed the federal lawsuit. The Southwest Virginia businessman has been a vocal critic of Trinity Industries saying the changes to the ET-Plus terminal caused the product to fail.

Friday night, he told News Channel 11, “The victims have been victimized again by our judicial system. That’s the shameful part of this all.”

Virginia and Tennessee stopped installing the ET-Plus guardrail terminal after the 2014 verdict, News Channel 11 previously reported.

