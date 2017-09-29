Americans running away in the Presidents Cup

Jordan Spieth
Jordan Spieth hits from a sand trap on the 11th hole during the Presidents Cup foursomes golf matches at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J., Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) – Phil Mickelson rolled in a 12-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to cap off another big day for the Americans in the Presidents Cup.

The Americans won four of the five matches in fourballs, and headed into the weekend with an 8-2 lead over the International team. It was the largest lead after two sessions since the Presidents Cup began in 1994.

Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler had another easy time in a 3-and-2 victory over Louis Oosthuizen and Branden, handing the South Africans their first loss as a tandem in six matches.

The shortest match belonged to a pair of American rookies, Kevin Chappell and Charley Hoffman, who won in 13 holes.

Saturday features eight matches. The Americans already are 7 1/2 points away from winning.

