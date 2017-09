JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The 21st annual Umoja Festival kicks off Friday afternoon in downtown Johnson City.

The event encourages “unity in the community”.

The festival kicks off at 3 p.m. Friday and runs until 11:30 p.m.

The opening ceremony is at 6 p.m. with the Calling of the Drums with Rev. Vincent Dial.

On Saturday, you can catch music and arts from 10 a.m. until 11:30 p.m.

For a complete schedule of events click here.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.