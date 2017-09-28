WATCH: FL investigators reveal new details on Killer clown, 1990 murder case

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (WJHL) – Palm Beach County, Florida authorities are holding a news conference at the top of the hour. The event will focus on the 27-year-old cold case murder.

The woman is accused of dressing up like a clown and killing the wife of the man who would be her husband.

The arrest happened in our region, in Abingdon, VA. Investigators said they set up a road block in order to take Sheila Warren into custody.

Back in 1990, investigators say Sheila dressed as a clown, killed Marlene Warren at her Wellington home – and is now married to the victim’s widower. Sheila Warren was considered to be a suspect at the time, but was not arrested.

The case was reopened in 2014 with new DNA analysis. Detectives also learned of new details including Sheila marrying the victim’s widower, Michael Warren and the couple had been living in the Tri-Cities region.

A Florida grand jury indicted Sheila Warren late last month. Washington County, VA Investigators said they had to set up a roadblock in order to take Sheila Warren into custody.

On Tuesday in court, Sheila Warren agreed to be taken back to Florida to be charged with first-degree murder.

Her husband, Michael Warren, has not been charged at this time.

Sheila Warren has hired an Abingdon, VA attorney.

News Channel 11 is tracking this case; we’ll post more details and have the live stream right here on WJHL.com.