Thursday get free pancakes at Perkins and pay it forward

TRI-CITIES, TN/ VA (WJHL)- Thursday if you go to a Perkins restaurant you can get free pancakes and then pay it forward by making a donation.

That money goes toward the nonprofit Give Kids the World Village. The organization aims to fulfill the wishes of all children with life-threatening illnesses and their families from around the world.

“We ask you to help us pay it forward. It can be as little as pocket change or however you choose to help us, we’ll have the hat out, well be asking our employees to help us out you know and it’s a magical day, it’s every Perkins location in United States and Canada, that’s about 500 locations,” Randy Allen, general manager of the Kingsport Perkins said.

At the Give Kids the World Village families stay in a resort built for children, close to central Florida’s theme parks.

“They want it worry free for the family and for the kids, it’s a memorable, life-changing experience,” Allen said.

All meals are free at the Perkins-run Gingerbread restaurant at the village.

“We do about 280,000 meals per year free breakfast, free dinner for the family while they’re at the village for the week,” Allen said.

All the money raised by Perkins restaurants on free pancake day will go to the Gingerbread House.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All Rights Reserved.