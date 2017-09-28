State trooper stationed in Scott Co., VA indicted on abduction, multiple felonies

GATE CITY, VA (WJHL) – Earlier this month, a Scott County Grand Jury indicted a Virginia State Police officer on multiple felonies including abduction.

Prosecutors say, the state trooper, Officer Matthew Morgan Phillips, was assigned to Scott County and lives in Bristol, VA.

He was indicted on one count of abduction and three counts of computer invasion of privacy. Prosecutors say Phillips still has other charges pending against him.

If convicted, Phillips faces up to 30 years in prison.

He is scheduled to go to trial on January 16 – 19, 2018 in Gate City, VA at a Scott County Circuit courtroom. But since Phillips is facing additional charges, that will be presented to another grand jury, the trial date is subject to change.